Blind: Sonam Kapoor reveals why she chose to do the film; Calls Sujoy Ghosh ‘master of gritty thrillers’

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be seen playing a visually impaired police officer trying to catch a cold-blooded serial killer in the edgy thriller Blind. The trailer of the film has been appreciated by audiences who have praised Sonam for convincingly playing the role of a blind girl. Sonam chose to do Blind because of her producer Sujoy Ghosh, whom she calls the master of gritty thrillers in Hindi cinema.

Sonam Kapoor on why she chose to do Blind

Sonam says, “It was a no-brainer for me to do Blind because Sujoy Ghosh is the producer of the film. He has a fantastic track record with edgy, gritty thrillers and I jumped at the idea that Sujoy would be the captain of the ship for Blind. He has helmed the film creatively since its conceptualisation.”

She adds, “As an actor, I trust my producers and directors completely and I’m glad that I found a producer in Sujoy who is the master of this genre in the Hindi film industry. I hope people love my performance in the film. It was a very tough role and I have given it my all to play Gia with sensitivity and grit.”

Sonam further says, “I’m glad that people have liked the trailer of Blind. That’s just half the battle won. It makes me happy that people are looking forward to seeing this edge-of-the-seat thriller.”

Blind releases digitally tomorrow on Jio Cinemas. It is the Hindi adaptation of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, and is directed by Shome Makhija. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Lilette Dubey and Vinay Pathak.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor sets the bar high with impeccable Dior ensemble at Paris Fashion Week; Can you guess its price?