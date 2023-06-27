Blind Teaser OUT: Sonam Kapoor is on mission to unfold the dark truth of a serial killer

Sonam Kapoor is set to make a comeback in the acting world with the thriller movie Blind. The movie will premiere on JioCinema on July 7. On June 27, the official teaser of Blind was released on YouTube. The short video of the teaser shows how Sonam Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in the movie, tries to unfold the dark world of a serial killer, played by Purab Kohli.

Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind teaser is OUT

The teaser of the thriller movie Blind that was released on Tuesday is already receiving love from fans. The story of the movie has an interesting plot which was partly shown in the teaser video. It shows Sonam Kapoor’s character as a visually impaired person who gets in a taxi, driven by Purab Kohli’s character. Midway, Purab asks Sonam if she is tired and offers her a water bottle. Soon after, Sonam hears something and asks, "What was that?" only to realize that someone is being held hostage in the trunk of the car.

The teaser also shows the police searching for a man who has been kidnapping several women in the United Kingdom. At the end of the teaser promo, Purab Kohli’s character can be seen warning Sonam Kapoor’s character to stay away from unfolding his dark truth. Sonam, who is a visually impaired person in the movie, is set to unmask Purab’s wrong deeds. In the promo, Kapoor is heard saying, “I’ll put an end to this.”

Check out fans’ reactions

As soon as the teaser of the movie Blind dropped, fans got excited to see Sonam Kapoor in a new role. A fan wrote, “Can’t contain my excitement. Sonam Kapoor’s brilliance shines through in this teaser.”Another commented, “Sonam is totally killing it.” “I want to say that the excitement level is so high for this movie,” wrote a third fan.

Sonam Kapoor on the shooting of Blind

In an interview with Indian Express, Sonam Kapoor once opened up about the shooting of the upcoming movie, Blind. She said that the shooting was done before her pregnancy. The actress said, “It hasn’t affected work at all. It’s also because I decided to not work while I was pregnant. And I think it was the best decision as I got to take some time off.” The film was shot in Glasgow during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Blind is directed by Shome Makhija. It will be available to stream from July 7 on the JioCinema app for free. Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lilette Dubey will be seen playing key roles in the movie.

