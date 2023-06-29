Blind Trailer: Sonam Kapoor starrer unveils her powerful role as visually impaired protagonist

Sonam Kapoor will return to acting with the upcoming thriller movie Blind. The movie, produced by Sujoy Ghosh will premiere on JioCinema on July 7. The official trailer of Blind was released by the makers today. The trailer shows Sonam Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in the movie portraying the role of a blind woman trying to unfold the dark world of a serial killer, played by Purab Kohli. Besides Purab Kohli and Sonam Kapoor, the movie also stars Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

Trailer of Blind is out now

The trailer of Blind showcases Sonam Kapoor in a powerful role as a visually impaired protagonist who embarks on a relentless battle against a cunning serial killer. The film promises a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The trailer opens with a woman who runs inside her own house and is dragged by an unidentified man from her door. Sonam Kapoor's character is introduced then who tries to provide the authorities with information about the missing girl. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind presents a unique narrative as it follows the journey of Sonam Kapoor's character, a visually impaired police officer who becomes entangled in a dangerous game of wits with a notorious serial killer, portrayed by Purab Kohli. The trailer offers a glimpse into the complex and dark world of crime and suspense, leaving the audience craving for more.

Watch the trailer here:

Reaction of fans

As the trailer concludes, anticipation grows for the film's release, which is expected to be an engaging and enthralling watch for audiences. Sonam Kapoor's portrayal as a visually impaired protagonist adds depth and authenticity to the story, raising expectations for a riveting performance. Blind is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline, stellar performances, and gripping narrative. Reacting to the trailer video on social media, fans expressed their excitement on seeing Sonam Kapoor returning to acting. One user wrote, "Finally, you're back." Another wrote, "What a comeback."

