A 'blindfolded' Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse from her next film Blurr: She feels more than she sees

Taapsee Pannu is all set to venture into new and exciting realms with the launch of her production house, ‘Outsider Films’. Taapsee announced this new milestone in her life on Instagram on July 15th. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work. Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the “outside”. Writing a new chapter of life, now as a producer with the “Outsider Films”, the actress wrote on Instagram.

Taapsee has even started shooting for the first film, ‘Blurr’ under her banner, in association with Zee Studios, and Echelon Productions. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film, which is apparently a remake of the Spanish thriller, ‘Julia’s Eyes’, will have Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. The first schedule of their shoot is already underway. On Thursday, Taapsee took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her character ‘Gayatri’ from the film, with fans.

In the photo shared by Taapsee, she can be seen dressed as a blindfolded Gayatri, as she stands on a balcony, facing the scenic hills in the dusk. She also has a glass in her hands. Sharing the picture, Taapsee captioned it with, “When the nature has its own filter you need not do much … As for Gayatri, she feels more than she sees #Blurr”

The actress and now producer, was last seen in the Netflix film, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. She also has several upcoming releases like ‘Looop Lapeta’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Doobaaraa’, and ‘Shabash Mithu’ which is a sports biopic on the Indian cricket team captain, Mithali Raj.

