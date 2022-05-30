Bling Fling: Ananya Panday & Bhavana Pandey dazzle bright as mother-daughter duo serve stunning looks

It has been a few days since Bollywood's biggest bash, courtesy Karan Johar, came to an end. However, the photos and videos have been streaming in non-stop. On Monday, Ananya Panday's mum Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram to drop a photo with her daughter and served a dazzling look. In the photo, Ananya and Bhavana looked stunning as they flaunted their love for bling.

While we saw the daughter and mother duo at the event's red carpet, the new photo gives a closer look at their stunning blingy outfits. While Ananya can be seen wearing an embellished gown inspired by Kendall Jenner, Bhavana can be seen wearing a pant suit but upped the style quotient by wearing an sequin cropped bustier. Bhavana's monotone look is definitely a huge winner.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "All things Bling!!!". The photo also got some response from their friends. Malaika Arora dropped a heart in the comments section, while Ananya's bestie Shanaya Kapoor dropped a heart and love struck emoji.

Check out Bhavana Pandey and Ananya Panday's photo below:

Meanwhile, Ananya, who enjoys a massive fan following of 22.5 million on Instagram, had shared solo photos of her outfit and termed it "chandelier chic". Her look had impressed not only her fans and followers, but also her BFF Suhana Khan. The Archies debutant had commented, "Wow insane," with a bunch of crying emojis. Whereas, Navya Nanda dropped a star emoji and yesteryear actress Neelam Kothari commented, "So stunning."

Check out Ananya Panday's drop dead gorgeous photo below:

Ananya Panday is currently working on Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In the film, which revolves around social media and youngsters, Ananya will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav. Earlier this year, Ananya was seen in Gehraiyaan and received wide appreciation for her performance.

