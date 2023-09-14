‘Blockbusters are just the tip…’: Ali Zafar shares his ‘observation’ on Shah Rukh Khan amid Jawan success

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly having a phenomenal year at the movies. The superstar is currently basking in the success of Jawan, which was recently released and has already shattered numerous box office records. Earlier this year, in January, his film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was also a blockbuster. To top it all off, he has Dunki lined up with Rajkumar Hirani, ensuring a grand finale to the year. Amidst the remarkable success of his latest release Jawan, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar acknowledged that blockbusters alone don't define King Khan, emphasizing that there's so much more to him as a person.

Ali Zafar’s observation about Shah Rukh Khan amid Jawan success

On Thursday, September 14, while Jawan fever was sweeping the country, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar, who has worked in Indian films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Dear Zindagi, shared his observation about Shah Rukh Khan on X (formerly Twitter). He expressed that it was SRK’s intellect and life experiences that truly characterized him.

His tweet stated, “My personal observation about @iamsrk. He has a lot more to offer in his heart and being than the world has seen. Blockbusters are just the tip of the iceberg. They don’t define him. His intellect and experience does.” Have a look:

More about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

The film is an action-packed thriller in which Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role, portraying both father Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Nayanthara, the leading lady, delivers a powerful performance as a fierce police officer. Vijay Sethupathi takes on the role of the primary antagonist, and his face-off with SRK is a highlight for fans. The supporting cast includes talented actors like Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Eijaz Khan, among others. Special appearances by Deepika Padukone as Aishwarya Rathore and Sanjay Dutt also add to the excitement.

The film is helmed by director Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, features songs like Zinda Banda, Chaleya, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and more, which have resonated well with the audience. Additionally, the catchy background score enhances the overall experience.

