Bloody Daddy Trailer Launch: Shahid Kapoor shot film in 36 days; Reveals action is 'raw, edgy and sexy'

Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The first look and the teaser which were released earlier left the audience mighty impressed. Today, the team of Bloody Daddy launched the trailer at an event in Mumbai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Ankur Bhatia in important roles. During the trailer launch event, Shahid and the team spoke about their action-packed film. The actor also revealed that they completed the shoot in just 36 days.

'The action here is very raw, nice, edgy and sexy'

While speaking to the media at the trailer launch, Shahid spoke about the top-notch action sequences in the film. He also said that he followed Ali's instructions while shooting the film. Shahid revealed that he has known Ali even before he made his debut as a director. Shahid said, "I just followed everything that Ali said. The whole credit goes to Ali. He understands action that is cinematic and gritty. It's not like an amusement park where people are flying. The action here is very raw, nice, edgy and sexy. It's a very interesting combination of a subject, which is driven by emotions. The action goes hand in hand with emotions. Ali and I have known each other for many years, much before he made his debut as a filmmaker. I feel proud that he has come so far as a filmmaker."

He also went on to reveal that Ali has made the film on a massive scale. The Kabir Singh actor added, "We have shot this film in 36 days. I don't know how Ali has managed to mount this film on such a scale."

Meanwhile, Bloody Daddy will be released on 9th June on Jio Cinema. Apart from Bloody Daddy, Shahid has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, he is in talks with Anees Bazmee for a comedy film. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid and Pooja Hegde would be seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ next thriller titled Koi Shaq.

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor hosts stylish party as Shahid Kapoor completes 20 years in industry; SEE PICS