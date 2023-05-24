Bloody Daddy Trailer: Shahid Kapoor looks intense in action-packed avatar as he fights drug lords and cops

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll! The actor, who recently made his OTT debut with the series Farzi, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, which is slated for a direct OTT release on Jio Cinema. It was in April that Shahid dropped the intense first look poster of Bloody Daddy, as well as its teaser, leaving fans intrigued. Yesterday, Shahid shared the trailer release announcement post and wrote, “It's about to get really BLOODY! #BloodyDaddy Trailer out TOMORROW.” Now, the highly-anticipated trailer of the gory crime thriller has finally released, and Shahid has impressed fans with his action-packed avatar.

Trailer of Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor OUT

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor shared the trailer and wrote, “One hell of a BLOODY night…Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June!” The power-packed trailer begins with Shahid Kapoor beating and thrashing the bad guys. He is a man on a mission, and is seen in a face-off against drug lords, a crime boss, and the cops in this crime thriller. As the title suggests, the trailer shows a lot of blood and gore. Shahid’s action avatar has left fans mighty impressed! While one fan wrote, "AAAG LAAAGAADI SHAAHID BHAIII" another one commented, "IT LOOKS BLOODY GOOD!!!" Another fan commented, "our very own Indian John Wick, no one would have looked this perfect.”Check out the trailer of Bloody Daddy below!

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor spoke about the Shahid spoke about the action sequences in the film. He credited director Ali Abbas Zafar for 'understanding action that is cinematic and gritty.' Shahid said, "The action here is very raw, nice, edgy and sexy. It's a very interesting combination of a subject, which is driven by emotions. The action goes hand in hand with emotions. Ali and I have known each other for many years, much before he made his debut as a filmmaker. I feel proud that he has come so far as a filmmaker," he said.

About Bloody Daddy

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia among others. The movie is all set to release on June 9, 2023, on Jio Cinema.