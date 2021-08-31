Blurr: Taapsee Pannu’s psychological thriller wraps up first schedule

Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr has wrapped up the production of the first schedule. The psychological thriller is the first film being produced under Taapsee’s Production house called Outsider Films, in association with Zee Studios and Echelon Production. Apart from Taapsee, the Ajay Bahl directorial will also feature Gulshan Devaiah in a pivotal role. The film went on floors last month after the lockdown restrictions were eased and the first schedule of the film was shot in the picturesque town of Nainital.

Last month, Taapsee took to social media to announce the film as the first project under her production house. Sharing the poster of the film, she wrote that Blurr will be an ‘edge of the seat’ thriller. It should be noted that this is not the first time the actress has peddled into the genre. She has featured in multiple thriller films like Game Over and Badla alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh. Written by Pawan Sony, and Ajay Bahl, Blurr will reportedly trace the story of a girl who is caught up in unavoidable circumstances. Over the past month and a half, Taapsee shared several glimpses of the film shoot in Nainital on her Instagram feed.

In a chat with ETimes, director Ajay Bahl too opened up about the experience of shooting in Nainital and said, “Shooting at real locations like Nainital Lake, Mall Road and other tourist spots can be difficult especially with the overcrowding. We would shoot late at night right into the wee hours of the morning. But it was a completely gratifying experience for all of us. Nainital made for the ideal spot bringing equal parts beauty and mystery to the film.”

Blurr is scheduled to release in 2022.

