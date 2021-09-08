Blurr: Taapsee Pannu WRAPS UP her first maiden production film; Sonakshi Sinha has THIS reaction

Tapsee Pannu is one busy actress. The diva was in Nanital for the past couple of months as she was shooting for her maiden production venture Blurr. The actress kept sharing pictures from the sets of the film to give her fans and followers a sneak peek of the film. Well, Taapsee has posted yet another picture from the sets but this time to announce the wrap-up. Yes! You heard that right. The Haseen Dilruba actress has wrapped up her maiden venture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of her. In the picture, the actress has her back towards the camera. She can be seen blindfolded. Wearing a jacket and tying a high bun, Taapsee’s face is not visible at all. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Andddddddds it’s a WRAP !

See you next year at the movies. The first ones are always special ! #Blurr #Outsiders #MovieWrap.” The moment Taapsee posted this picture, her fans showered love in the comments section. Even Sonak Sinha took to the comments section and wrote, “That was quicccck!!! Congratulations.”

Take a look:

In an Instagram post previously, Taapsee has written about getting director Ajay Bahl on board. She wrote, “Saw Section 375, got his number to tell him how much I liked the film and the way he conceived it. Told him that I will wait for a day when I can work with him. Cut to a few months later, took this idea to him and joy had no bounds when he said yes to coming on board. A subject like this couldn’t have been in better hands. His earnestness to give and get the best, nothing less is what will make this film stand out. Films are after all a Director’s medium”.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu or Bhumi Pednekar in freedom fighter Usha Mehta's biopic? Here are the details