Blurr Teaser OUT: Taapsee Pannu gives goosebumps as she is set to solve a murder mystery

Taapsee Pannu will be soon seen in a murder mystery thriller film titled Blurr. It is releasing on 9th December on the OTT platform. The actress shared the news on her social media handle. Directed by Ajay Bahl, it also features Gulshan Devaiah. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions and is written by Ajay Bahl and Pawan Sony. And today the actress released the teaser. The video looks promising and will give you goosebumps.

Blurr teaser:

The video opens with Taapsee who is not able to see properly and hence her world is blurred. She calls someone and yearns for his attention as the camera moves around a house. But her calls are not being answered. The video ends with a scream. Taapsee shared the promo on Instagram with the caption, “Khatre ki aahat chaaron taraf hai but will Gayatri see it coming (there is danger at every corner but will Gayatri see it coming)? Get ready to witness her world through her eyes.”