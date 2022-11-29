Blurr Trailer: Taapsee Pannu’s escape story with a vision defect is full of twists you did not expect

All eyes are on Taapsee Pannu ever since her upcoming film Blurr was announced. This film is a murder mystery thriller film and it will be releasing on 9th December on the OTT platform. The actress shared the news on her social media handle. Directed by Ajay Bahl, it also features Gulshan Devaiah. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions and is written by Ajay Bahl and Pawan Sony. After getting a positive response for the teaser, the trailer of the film is out today and we bet it will give you goosebumps.