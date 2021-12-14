BMC alleges Kareena Kapoor Khan's family not cooperating post Covid positive result, Saif Ali Khan not in city.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago and both of them are quarantined at home. However, according to a latest report in India Today, Kareena's family is not cooperating with the BMC. Citing sources, the report revealed that the family is hesitant in sharing information about their whereabouts.

BMC sources told India Today that they had asked the family about Saif Ali Khan. However, they did not get a clear answer. After reportedly asking them repeatedly, Kareena Kapoor's family members told BMC that Saif Ali Khan has not been in Mumbai for the last one week.

However, they haven't revealed when will Saif be back. As per reports, BMC is contact tracing all those who were present at Karan Johar's party after which she and Amrita tested positive. Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan also tested Covid-19 positive.

Kareena had taken to Instagram to confirm that she had tested positive and that she has isolated at home. Her spokesperson had also issued a statement to Filmfare saying, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted Covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big party as was reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."

