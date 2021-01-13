BMC calls Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in an affidavit to HC over conversion of residential place to hotel

The BMC had lodged a complaint against Sonu Sood a few days back for allegedly converting a residential building into a commercial place. Read on to know more.

2021 started off on a rough note for Sonu Sood as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a complaint against him a few days back for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building into a commercial hotel. In response, he had filed a petition against a notice sent to him by the BMC in October last year and an order passed by a civil court dismissing his suit against the notice in December 2020. Now, the civic body is back with an answer.

The BMC also submitted an affidavit in response to the petition on Tuesday. The civic body in its affidavit has termed Sood as a ‘habitual offender’ who kept carrying out unauthorized construction work in a residential building situated at Juhu despite the initiation of demolition action two times in the past. The affidavit quotes, “The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorized work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department.”

Not only that but the civic body also alleged that the appellant (Sonu Sood) does not have the license to run the commercial hotel. Moreover, he has also not been given permission to change the residential building to a commercial place. BMC also added that the initial action was taken against the construction in September 2018 but the actor is said to have continued with the work. Post that, the demolition work was carried out in November 2018.

Credits :PTI

