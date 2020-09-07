BMC to home quarantine Kangana Ranaut when she arrives in Mumbai on 9 September: Report

It is likely that Kangana Ranaut will have to be in home quarantine if she plans to stay in the city for over seven days. Read on to know more.

and the Maharashtra government continue to be in a tiff after the actress said that Mumbai feels like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The war of words that has raged since then has taken social media storm. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has also come under fire for using foul language against Kangana and saying that the actress should not return to Mumbai if she feels unsafe. However, Kangana openly challened Raut and said that she will be arriving in Mumbai on 9 September.

Now, as per latest reports, Kangana Ranaut will be asked to home quarantine once she reaches Mumbai on Wednesday. According to CNN News 18, BMC has revealed that they will home quarantine Kangana. Whereas, Times Now sources revealed that the actress will have to be in quarantine for a stay over seven days.

On Monday, Kangana also took to Twitter to share a video of BMC officials raiding her Mumbai office. "They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,"Woh jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinaam sabko bharna hoga" I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property."

I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

She added, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure." However, news reports state that no process of demolition has been initiated by the BMC yet.

