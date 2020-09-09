  1. Home
BMC on Kangana Ranaut's property: No further demolition needed as illegal portions taken down

The BMC officials reportedly spoke to India Today TV and said that no further action is required with respect to the demolition. Previously, the Bombay HC also stayed the BMC's demolition drive on Kangana Ranaut's property and asked them to file a reply on Kangana's petition.
Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut
As per a news report by India Today, the BMC has stated that no further demolition is needed at actress Kangana Ranaut's property. The civic body has been on loggerheads with the Bollywood actress. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had previously sent a stop work notice to the actress. Later on, the actress shared the photos of the caveat issued by the BMC to the actress. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation finally demolished the Mumbai office of the actress, Kangana Ranaut. The actress shared videos of how the BMC has demolished her office, and went on to call it the death of democracy. 

The actress also tweeted, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,the Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride. This is nothing, take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher." The actress had previously made a remark as to how the city of Mumbai now feels like PoK. This comment by Kangana Ranaut caused a massive uproar on social media. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut also commented on the actress comparing Mumbai with PoK. 

Later on, the news came to light that BMC has served a notice to the actress about an illegal construction. The BMC also reportedly asked the actress to present permission. Now, BMC reportedly demolished the illegal construction on Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai. The BMC officials reportedly spoke to India Today TV that no further action is required. Previously, the Bombay HC also stayed the BMC's demolition drive on Kangana Ranaut's property and asked them to file a reply on Kangana's petition.
 

