BMC lodges police complaint against Sonu Sood for converting six storey residential building into a hotel

The year 2021 doesn't seem to have started well for actor and 'lockdown hero' Sonu Sood. Turns out, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has slapped the actor with a police complaint. According to latest reports, the BMC lodged a police complaint against the actor for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in the city's suburbs into a hotel.

As per the reports, the actor failed to take the civic body's permission to run the residential building as a commercial hotel. The building is located in the city's plush suburban area Juhu.

ANI confirmed the news update as it tweeted, "Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without BMC's permission." Take a look:

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood (in file photo) for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without BMC's permission. pic.twitter.com/49FU1Y3iGJ — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

Sonu Sood became a social media hero in 2020 after the actor came forward and helped thousands of migrants reach back home. He was hailed for his big-hearted gesture and was even applauded by the government. The actor continues to help the needy and reach out to those in dire need.

According to a Money Control report in December, the actor had mortgaged eight of his premium properties in Mumbai to raise Rs. 10 crore for the needy. The properties include two shops and six flats and are located in Juhu. Sonu Sood's efforts have been recognised not just in one of the worst-affected Covid 19 cities, Mumbai, but also across India and the globe.

