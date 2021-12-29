BMC reaches Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor’s home for sanitisation after they contract COVID-19; WATCH

Wednesday morning came as a shock for the Kapoor family as Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tested positive for Covid-19. It was only recently that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Shanaya Kapoor had tested positive for the virus and now these 4. All of them are currently under quarantine and are taking all the necessary precautions. Well, a video of a BMC official reaching Arjun and Anshula’s home for sanitisation has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, we can see a BMC official dressed in a PPE kit getting down of his van. He has a big sanitisation kit and as a mandatory procedure, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor’s home will now be sanitised. Right after the news of Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani and these two brother-sister duo testing positive came out, Rhea took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news and wrote, “My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Kuttey for which he has already started working. Arjun has trimmed his hair considerably and is sporting a moustache and a stubble for Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut.

Talking about this look, Arjun Kapoor said, “As much as I am missing my long hair, it is part of an actor's journey to let go and begin again and in that milieu, a film like 'Kuttey' comes where you have to let go of all inhibitions and really go deep into playing the character."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani test positive for COVID-19