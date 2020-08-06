BMC replies to Bihar IG on Patna SP's quarantine in Mumbai: He can conduct proceedings on digital platforms

Mumbai's civic body, BMC, insisted on 14 day quarantine for IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who had reached the city to lead the Patna Police team in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The Sushant Singh Rajput's case has brought the Mumbai Police and Patna Police at loggerheads. From reports of non-cooperation to Patna SP Vinay Tiwari being forcibly quarantined, the probe has come down heavy on the Mumbai Police who have been investigating the case for at least 50 days now. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court even said that quarantining an IPS officer doesn't do any good for the image of Mumbai Police. Despite this, Mumbai's civic body, BMC, insisted on 14 day quarantine for Tiwari who had reached the city to lead the Patna Police team.

Now, as per latest developments, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu has written to Patna's IG and said that in view of the prevailing coronavirus crisis, it requires Tiwari to stay in isolation. Adding that Tiwari can conduct meetings via digital mediums. "BMC Addl Municipal Commissioner wrote to IGP Patna (Central) on Aug 4 over quarantine of Bihar IPS Officer, in Mumbai. Letter reads, 'He can conduct proceedings with Maharashtra Govt's concerned officials on digital platforms like Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet or other such platforms'."

BMC Addl Municipal Commissioner wrote to IGP Patna (Central) on Aug 4 over quarantine of Bihar IPS Officer, in Mumbai. Letter reads 'He can conduct proceedings with Maharashtra Govt's concerned officials on digital platforms like Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet or other such platforms' pic.twitter.com/FVP2Rx7H9x — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Apart from Tiwari's quarantine, the BMC is now looking for the other four cops of Patna Police as well. According to a report in Mid-Day, a senior civic official said that the cops were untraceable. The officers revealed that they won't be disclosing their location as 'quarantining them would be unconstitutional in view of their role in the investigation of a criminal case'.

P Velrasu told the portal, "We have been trying to trace the four cops who reached Mumbai but they are untraceable. It will be good if they come out on their own for home quarantine because the protocol remains the same for everybody."

