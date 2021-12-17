BMC sanitises Sanjay Kapoor's residence after Shanaya and Maheep test COVID positive: Reports

According to a report in ANI, BMC officials visited Sanjay Kapoor’s residence for sanitisation. This comes after Sanjay’s wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. The reports state that the BMC officials were seen at their residence in PPE kits with masks and gloves while sanitising the entire house.

Earlier, the officials had reportedly sealed Sanjay's Juhu residence declaring it a containment zone after his wife Maheep tested COVID-19 positive. To note, BMC had also sealed Kareena Kapoor Khan and Seema Khan’s residence too after the celebrities also contracted the virus.

Shortly after Maheep Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, her daughter took to her social media handle and informed that even she was diagnosed with the virus. On Wednesday, Shanaya revealed that she has isolated herself on the advice of her doctors. She wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive." She added, "I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!"

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that Maheep Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources, Maheep Kapoor had mild symptoms of cold and fever. Being a responsible citizen, she even informed all the near and dear ones she was in contact with to get tested for COVID-19.

