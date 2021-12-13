BMC seals Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence after actress tests positive for COVID; Report

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly sealed Kareena Kapoor’ s house after the actress tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. ANI shared the update on its official Twitter handle a while back. “The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation),” the tweet stated.

A few hours back, ANI had tweeted that Kareena Kapoor and her friend Amrita Arora has tested COVID positive. It also stated that the actresses violated COVID-19 norms by attending several parties. Soon after, both Kareena and Amrita issued their official statements on their Instagram space. Kareena’s statement read, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Take a look at ANI’s tweet:

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s spokesperson in an official statement said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”