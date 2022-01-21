BMC uses 'Gehraiyaan' reference to remind people to dispose waste wisely; Ananya Panday REACTS

The makers of ‘Gehraiyaan’ dropped the film’s trailer on Thursday afternoon. The movie featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa is set to release next month. The trailer has stirred up interest on social media. Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday, Shanya Kapoor, and many others hailed the trailer.

Interestingly, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a scene from the 'Gehraiyaan' trailer on its official Instagram handle to spread a message. The Mumbai civic body used 'Gehraiyaan' reference to remind people in Mumbai to dispose of waste wisely. The particular scene shared by BMC features Deepika schooling Dhairya for not throwing the garbage properly. Sharing the clip, BMC wrote, “Understand the ‘Geheraiyaan’ of the situation and dispose waste wisely. #BetterHalfOfMumbai #SwachhMumbai #SegregateWaste #WasteManagement” Mumbaikars quickly rushed to the comment section and hailed the creativity. One of the users wrote, “That was epic”. Another one said, “I am in love with bmc insta page and your sense of humour..” The post even grabbed Ananya Panday’s attention who reshared it on her Instagram stories and dropped a laughing sticker.

During the launch, Ananya revealed an incident where she said Shakun and scriptwriter Ayesha DeVitre thought she had fainted. "When Shakun and Ayesha were narrating the film to me. I actually was like 'Can I just go to the bathroom?' And then, I did not come out for 20 minutes. I think they got scared that I fainted in the bathroom or something. The fact was that I could not believe that this project was even going to come to me. I was just happy to be part of the film," Ananya said.

The film also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Backed by Karan Johar, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

