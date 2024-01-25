BMCM: Alaya F-Manushi Chhillar enjoy 'natural spa day in Dead Sea' amid shooting with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar among others. The film's team is currently in Jordan to shoot certain portions. Recently, Alaya took to social media to share a picture of herself with Manushi as they enjoyed the natural spa.

Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar enjoy natural spa

Today, on January 25th, Alaya F took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself with Manushi Chhillar as they took a dip in the Red Sea. The duo is currently in Jordan for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's shoot. While most of the pictures feature Alaya having a great time at the sea, one of the images stuck with everyone. It features both of them covered in black from head to toe. While Manushi is hiding her face, Alaya can be seen smiling. The caption read, "Natural spa day in the Dead Sea"

Manushi took to the comment section and dropped two spec-faced emojis.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser out

The much-awaited teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released yesterday January 24th. The 1-minute and 38-second teaser features some really cool and interesting moments from the film and helps generate excitement around it. It showcases some breathtaking shots from gorgeous locations and we are also introduced to a menacing villain who is posing a threat to India.

We see the heroic entry of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff who are heard saying, "Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum, bach ke rehna humse, Hindustan hai hum,” (Soldier at heart, devil in mind, beware of us, for we are India). The film has been shot extensively in Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and written by him and Aditya Basu. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. It is slated to be released theatrically on April 10 this year, coinciding with Eid.

On the eve of its teaser launch, the film's producer Jackky Bhagnani issued a statement and said: "The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem.”

Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar's work front

Alaya was last seen in the 2023 thriller film U-Turn directed by Arif Khan. Before that, she had done Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Apart from BMCM, she is also doing Sri with Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on the life of Srikant Bholla who is a visually impaired industrialist. Rao plays the titular character in this highly anticipated film.

Manushi, on the other hand, was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in The Great Indian Family. She made her acting debut in 2022 with the period drama film Samrat Prithviraj. The film also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Manushi will be next seen in the multilingual action film Operation Valentine, as well as the action thriller Tehran with John Abraham.

