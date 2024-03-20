BMCM: How did makers manage to pull a casting coup with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff? Vashu Bhagnani reveals

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is less than a month away from its release and the fans are waiting for the trailer to drop. The upcoming biggie is among the most anticipated films of the year and is expected to attract the masses to the cinemas. Producer Vashu Bhagnani recently opened up about bringing two of the biggest action stars of Bollywood Akshay and Tiger together for the film.

He also talked about whether he feels any pressure because the recent films of both stars haven't worked at the box office.

Vashu Bhagnani on whether he feels pressure considering the fate of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's recent films

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vashu Bhagnani opened up about his upcoming biggie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about whether he feels pressure because the recent films of both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff didn't work at the box office, he said that it all depends on film to film, and since both of them are brilliant actors it doesn't matter.

Giving an example of Shah Rukh Khan, he said that the superstar was struggling for the past few years but had a grand comeback in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. "Shah Rukh Khan se bada koi example nahin hai. Bechare ki 5-7 saalon se ek bhi picture nahin chali thi. (There is no bigger example than Shah Rukh Khan. None of his films worked in the past 5-7 years). And look how he bounced back in 2023. All his three films – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki – were super-duper hits." he said.

Advertisement

Vashu Bhagnani on bringing Akhay & Tiger together for BMCM

Talking about how he managed to bring Akshay & Tiger together for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Vashu Bhagnani said that it was hard but they managed to do it because of the title and the reputation of director Ali Abbas Zafar. He also added that Akshay is a family because the Bhagnani family shares a deep bond with him and Jackky Bhagnani is close to Tiger which helped in casting them for a film.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an upcoming action thriller that stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on Eid 2024.

ALSO READ: BMCM's Akshay Kumar wishes to go back to co-star Tiger Shroff’s age for THIS reason: ‘I want to learn a lot from him’