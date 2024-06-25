BMCM producer Vashu Bhagnani breaks silence on non-payment of dues allegations; reacts to reports of selling off office to clear Rs 250 cr debt

Pooja Entertainment, a prominent production company, has a history of successful films. However, in recent years, their releases have largely failed. Recently, some crew members have accused the company of not paying them. According to a report, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani is selling his office due to these ongoing failures and has also dismissed 80% of his employees.

In an interview, the producer denied selling his Mumbai office to pay off debts. He also addressed the accusations from crew members regarding non-payment of dues.

Vashu Bhagnani on reports of selling off his Mumbai office to pay debts

In an interview with ETimes, Vashu Bhagnani said, "The building (office space) that people are talking about hasn’t been sold to anyone, it belongs to me even now." He explained that they were redeveloping it into a tower that would feature luxury homes, a plan that had been in place for 1.5 years. Bhagnani mentioned that they had been waiting for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, before commencing the redevelopment.

During the office space redevelopment, Vashu Bhagnani's team is operating from their previous office, which he considers fortunate for them. He refuted claims that 80 percent of his staff had been dismissed, asserting that their team, which has been with them for a decade, remains intact and no one has been let go.

Advertisement

Many reports suggested that the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was a significant setback for Vashu Bhagnani's production house. The producer now stated that he is already working on his next project. He acknowledged that hits and flops are part of the film industry and revealed that he is developing an animation series, which will be pitched on a large scale.

Vashu Bhanani opens up on crew members' allegations of non-payment of dues

Vashu Bhagnani also addressed allegations of non-payment from crew members, stating that he has been in the business for 30 years and is open to resolving any issues. He urged those who claim they are owed money to come forward and discuss the matter, asking if they have proper contracts with Pooja Entertainment or have filed a case. Bhagnani emphasized that there are many ways to resolve these issues besides complaining on social media and assured that if there is a legitimate issue, it will be resolved.

Advertisement

He added, " Nobody is running away. Please come to my office, talk to us, give us your documents and give us 60 days to figure things out. I am not going to buckle under any pressure or blackmail."

Vashu also noted that they also work with production companies in the UK and suggested, "If they owe someone money, then people should reach out to them directly."

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that Vashu Bhagnani was selling Pooja Entertainment's seven-floor office to settle a Rs 250 crore debt and that the company had dismissed 80 percent of its staff. This report emerged a day after a crew member accused Pooja Entertainment of non-payment, criticizing the company for exploiting their passion for filmmaking. The crew member urged others to avoid working with the production house owned by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani and asked for support in sharing their post to raise awareness.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vashu Bhagnani sells off office to pay Rs 250 cr debt; lays off 80 percent workforce amid allegations of unpaid dues: Report