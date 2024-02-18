BMCM Title Track Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff ooze swag and style in this peppy tune

The social media is currently buzzing with updates related to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Ever since the release of tantalizing stills, posters, and the teaser, fans have been intrigued to see what the Bollywood stalwarts will bring fresh with their dynamic performances. While the fans await the title track of the movie, which drops tomorrow, creators have infused excitement by releasing its teaser.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's title track teaser, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff out

Today, on Feb 18, a while back, the creators of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have yet again stirred the internet as they dropped the teaser of its title track. A 16-second video clip introduces the viewers to the infectious vibe and effortless swag and style that lead duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff carry. In addition to this, a short glimpse of the euphoria created on a grand scale in the magnificent location also gives a hint of their brotherly chemistry and amazing dance moves.

The title of the movie has been reprised from the 1998 release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which originally starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. A short sneak-peek promises that this time, makers have reprised the entire vibe with a fresh genre in the song and the venture.

It was just a couple of days back that the makers had announced the release date of the first song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Instagram. Sharing a vibrant poster, they captioned, "Bade ka swag, chote ka style, 3 Days To Go! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Title Track Out on Feb 19. Stay tuned!"

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The eagerly awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features the lead duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in tough military roles, ready to confront a menacing villain threatening India's safety. In addition to this, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of an antagonist, with Manushi Chhillar taking on the role of the female lead. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in the important roles.

Backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the action-packed film is scheduled for a theatrical release on the auspicious occasion of Eid in April.

