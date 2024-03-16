BMCM's Akshay Kumar wishes to go back to co-star Tiger Shroff’s age for THIS reason: ‘I want to learn a lot from him’

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are generating a lot of buzz on social media due to their upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is nearing its release date. To further build excitement, the movie's makers and cast are sharing promotional content with fans. Recently, Akshay Kumar talked about his co-star Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar praises Tiger Shroff

In a recent interview with India Today, Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar showered love and praise on Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff. Akshay said, "I'll tell you the real fact, in this film I am trying to raise the bar, and in real life, he has raised the whole roof. So, I got to learn a lot from him. I would like to go back to his age and start doing it all over again. Before shots, I would see him doing warm-ups, which are very important. Be it a small stunt or big one, he has a long way to go."



About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Apart from the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan boasts stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Aditya Basu, and with Suraj Gianani managing the dialogues, the film is a joint production of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Set to hit theaters on Eid in April, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of both the trailer and the music album.

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff perform jaw-dropping action during BMCM'S promotions in Lucknow

On February 26, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff made a grand appearance in Lucknow to promote their upcoming action-packed movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, scheduled for an April release. The duo captivated the city with a thrilling stunt, flying through the air amidst a crowd of enthusiastic fans. Accompanied by the movie's energetic title track, the event unfolded as a spectacular show, setting the stage for the excitement expected in the film.

Fans weren't just spectators but active participants, engaging in the thrilling activity and getting the chance to interact with the charming Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. The promotional event showcased the dynamic energy and anticipation surrounding the movie's release.

