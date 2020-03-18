Boardroom Fashion Week - Devita Saraf slays in Balmain

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Devita Saraf aced her fashion statement as she opted for an all black outfit for an even and left everyone in awe.

Balmain has been the red-carpet favourites of the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. The brand recently made the perfect cameo in the Indian fashion scene with none other than Devita Saraf at her latest TV launch event. Take notes all you boardroom divas, for this all black, ruffled outfit can be your fashion go-to for your next corporate outing. Known for her taste in classy corporate wear, Devita has never shied away from setting a picturesque fashion statement. At the end of the day, you feel as good as you look.

This article is in paid partnership with VU.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More