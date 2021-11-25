Bob Biswas’ first song ‘Tu Toh Gaya Re’ out: The peppy track ft Abhishek Bachchan will take you in retro mood

Ever since Bob Biswas’ first look had released, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer and now that the trailer has released a few days back, fans cannot keep calm. Abhishek Bachchan looks unbelievably amazing in his character of Bob and fans have loved him in the trailer. Well, we bet that netizens would not have gotten over the trailer yet and now the first song from the film is out that will take you in a retro mood. This song features Jr Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh and it is a peppy number.

The song begins with Abhishek Bachchan standing in front of the mirror and reminding himself that he has a wife and two kids. Later in the video, we can see him trying to remember how his life earlier was. The song captures his transition from a simple man to a killer. As we already saw in the trailer, Jr Bachchan looks impeccably into the character with his simple looks and Chitrangada looks gorgeous. Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Bob jab bole Nomoshkar matlab ab #TuTohGayaRe. #BobBiswas first song out, watch now.”

Take a look:

In a recent interaction with India Today, Abhishek got candid about the massive physical transformation that he underwent for the part. When asked what about Bob stayed with him, the actor funnily revealed that it was the weight. For the unversed, Abhishek became heavier with a total weight of around 105 kg. But why did he instead not choose prosthetics? "Yes, that is something that Sujoy (Ghosh) and Diya (Annapurna Ghosh) wanted to explore first. I was dead against it. We did try it on to just you know, I like to give everybody a fair opportunity. I said I will try it. I wasn’t happy with it because of the lack of movement. When you put a prosthetic stomach, it is very inanimate. And you look fake somewhere. I believe today your audience wants to see an actor being completely authentic with the material that they have," Abhishek said.

