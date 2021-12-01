Bob Biswas: How Abhishek Bachchan is adding his own touch to the much loved original character.

After an impressive performance in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to return to the theatres this Friday with Bob Biswas. For the unversed, Bob Biswas is a spin off on the much loved character we first saw in Vidya Balan's Kahani. The spin off has created much noise among AB's fans as well as movie buffs.

The original character was played by Saswata Chatterjee who was much loved for bringing a sinister and deadly vibe to Bob Biswas. His smile, the dialogue 'Ek minit…’ and performance is etched clear in our minds to this day. There's no doubt that Abhishek Bachchan has big shoes to fill.

As Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan definitely brought the terror to the screen in the film's trailer. However, he also brought a whole back story that will give the audience something new. Let's take a look at how Abhishek is adding his own touch to the much loved original character:

1. Physical Attributes

Abhishek Bachchan underwent a massive physical transformation to look the part of Bob Biswas. Abhishek became heavier with a total weight of around 105 kg and chose not to opt for prosthetics. "I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks it looks like a prosthetic. So, the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you are physically carrying that weight your entire performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movement, your walk, your run, everything changes you know," the actor revealed to India Today.

2. Family Man

Unlike the OG Bob Biswas, who had a shorter screen time and no back story, Abhishek's character will be established across the two-hour film. This means we will get a whole new back story, a peek into Bob Biswas' family which includes his wife and children. We will also get to see the character with a forgotten past as he tries to jog his memory by killing more people.

3. A bloodier venture

In Kahani, we get to see Bob Biswas carrying out only a couple of cold-blooded murders as a hitman since he wasn't at the center of the story. However, in Bob Biswas, director Diya Annapurna Ghosh has amped up the killings making it a bloodier venture1. Abhishek will be seen in a new avatar, one that he hasn't experimented before.

"Its a fresh take, fresh build up and the characterization is entirely new. It’s a reinterpretation of the film Kahani that’s why Sujoy didn’t make it, he just wrote it. Diya, his daughter directed it. It’s a fresh take on the role and I hope people enjoy my interpretation of it." Abhishek told Variety.

Well, we cannot wait to discover what Abhishek Bachchan brings to the screen as Bob Biswas!

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan shares the 'best thing' about Shah Rukh Khan as a producer ahead of Bob Biswas' release