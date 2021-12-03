Bob Biswas: Navya Naveli Nanda roots for Abhishek Bachchan starrer as it releases today

Abhishek Bachchan made the headlines when he was roped in to play the lead role in Bob Biswas. Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the movie happens to be the spin off on the popular character from Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani. And while fans had been eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers had created a buzz as they had released an intriguing trailer of the movie. As the audience has been looking forward to the release of Bob Biswas today, Abhishek’s fans have been rooting for the success of the movie.

Amid this, his niece Navya Naveli Nanda has also showered love on the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor’s upcoming movie. The young diva, who enjoys a great fan following on social media, took to her Instagram story and shared the poster of Bob Biswas. While rooting for the success of Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial, she captioned the image with a heart emoticon. Well, Navya might have made her mind clear about not entering into Bollywood, she certainly ace the art of making the headlines and she proved it once again.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s post for Bob Biswas:

Meanwhile, talking about Bob Biswas, Amitabh had undergone a massive physical transformation to look the part of Bob Biswas. "I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks it looks like a prosthetic. So, the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you are physically carrying that weight your entire performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movement, your walk, your run, everything changes you know," the actor revealed to India Today.