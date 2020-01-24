Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan sends best wishes for Abhishek Bachchan starrer; Says ‘enjoy the process’

As Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas begins rolling today, producer Shah Rukh Khan sends his best wishes to the team.

might be missing from the silver screen for over a year, but he surely knows how to make it up to the audience hearts. While the fans have been waiting for him to hit the big screen, King Khan surprised everyone after he announced his next production Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. And as per the recent update, Bob Biswas, which is being helmed by debutant filmmaker Diya Annapurna Ghosh, has hit the floors today.

While Abhishek made the big announcement on micro-blogging site Twitter, producer Shah Rukh Khan sent his best wishes to the team on the first day of the shoot. The superstar, who wasn’t with the team as Bob Biswas began rolling, admitted that he was missing the team dearly. He also assured that he will be meeting them soon. Furthermore, the Dilwale actor also asked his team to enjoy the process of shooting. “Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process,” SRK tweeted.

Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process. https://t.co/H4PplKtWWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2020

For the uninitiated, Bob Biswas was the name of a poker-faced contract killer, a fictional character, in Vidya Balan starrer 2012 release Kahaani. The character grabbed instant attention of the viewers with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, ek minute”. Interestingly, Bob Biswas will mark SRK’s third collaboration with Abhishek after Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. While the movie has begun rolling today, the makers are yet to announce the remaining cast of Bob Biswas.

Credits :Twitter

Read More