Bob Biswas Twitter review: Netizens love Abhishek Bachchan in different role, hail film as a ‘masterpiece’
Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Abhishek Bachchan’s latest crime thriller Bob Biswas had an OTT release on Friday, December 3. Bankrolled under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie also starred Chitrangada Singh in the lead role opposite Jr. Bachchan. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Bob Biswas, an ordinary agent who lost his past memory after waking up from eight years of prolonged coma.
Living with his wife and son, one day two mysterious guys approach him to return to work as a hitman. With interesting twists and turns, Bob Biswas is garnering immense praise and appreciation from fans online. Netizens in large numbers have taken to Twitter to share their reviewers upon watching this crime thriller flick. While some are calling it a ‘masterpiece’, many others feel Bob Biswas is the career best performance of Abhishek Bachchan.
Take a look at Bob Biswas’ Twitter review below:
While a user said, “Just watched #bobbiswas and its was really worthy and what makes film perfect is @juniorbachchan 's Performance and supporting cast is good and huge shoutout to @sujoy_g For ending scene. Give your time to this masterpiece and it's worth it.” Another wrote, “I saw your movie today #bobBiswas I liked it very much. especially your character. You acted wonderfully great job brother and deadly combination.” Check it out here:
All the best @juniorbachchan & the entire team of #BobBiswas !! Hearing some rave reviews!! AB has knocked it out of the park!! https://t.co/licrpt2RRa— Kookie Gulati (@kookievgulati) December 3, 2021
Finished to watch #BobBiswas #BobBiswasOnZEE5 #BobBiswasReview #AbhishekBachchan— Aashish Palod (@aspalod) December 3, 2021
Nice Thriller
Loved to watch Abhishek Bachchan @juniorbachchan in a different role with make over. His body language, gun shoot style is just amazing
Entire cast @SrBachchan @sujoy_g pic.twitter.com/9yhFxcmIeU
Just finished watching #BobBiswasOnZEE5 . @juniorbachchan nomaskar . abhishek sir ka one of the best performance. mazza aa gya. @sujoy_g @IChitrangda #paranda as kaali da.. behtareen. @Purab_Kohli #SamaraTijori #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh @ZEE5India .#BobBiswas pic.twitter.com/binF8JMep4— Abhinav singh (@Abhinav_tmk) December 3, 2021
Brilliant, @juniorbachchan gave a stellar performance #bobbiswas @RedChilliesEnt— @Infinity21 (@Movie_Buff21) December 3, 2021
In general #AbhishekBachchan itna buraa dikhta hai.. isski shakal aur zyada bigaad kar kya milaa? Kaun dekhna chahta hai isski aisi shakal?#BobBiswasReview #BobBiswas— Imran (@MustLuvImran) December 3, 2021
Just saw a #BobBiswas a yuva performed like a #Guru.— प्रताप (@VSsingh1611) December 3, 2021
All the best
I saw your movie today #bobBiswas I liked it very much. especially your character.— Vineet Kumar Dubey (@vineetk1983) December 3, 2021
You acted wonderfully
great job brother and deadly combination.
BOBBABU +NUXVOMICA=#bobBiswas
@juniorbachchan #vineetk1983
