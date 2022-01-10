Bob Saget Demise: Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pay tribute to 'Full House' star

Hollywood actor, comedian and television host Bob Saget, who entertained millions, passed away on 9 January. The news sent shock waves through Hollywood and fans across the world as the actor was found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said on Sunday. Bob Saget, was most famously known for playing Danny Tanner in the popular sitcom Full House.

He was at the heart of the show in which his character Danny was a widowed father of three girls. The series, which ran in the 1980s and 1990s, saw his character raise three daughters as a widowed father with assistance from his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey. The much-loved sitcom ran for eight seasons and also saw a sequel backed by Netflix.

While Hollywood mourned Bob Saget's demise, close to home, Bollywood actors also remembered the actor and paid a tribute. A fan of Full House, Parineeti Chopra shared Saget's photo and wrote, "The dad of the century..the dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle...and all of us too."

Sister Priyanka Chopra also called it the 'end of an era'. She wrote, "Rest In Power Bob Saget." Anuska Sharma also shared a sweet photo of the late actor with a heart break emoji. Saba Pataudi, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to the actor's demise. Bob Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

Take a look at all the tributes for Bob Saget:

