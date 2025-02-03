Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story OTT Release: When and where to watch Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur and Vardhan Puri’s rom-com

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The upcoming rom-com features late legendary actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri in the lead role. In the latest development, it has been revealed that it is poised to stream on Disney + Hotstar from February 11, 2025.

When and where to watch Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

On February 3, the makers of Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story shared the first look poster of both the lead stars, featuring Vardhan Puri and Kaveri Kapur. Complimenting the theme of the film, both the lead stars are seen sitting under the tree leaning their heads towards each other while looking into the camera with sweet smiles on their faces.

The romantic youth drama looks refreshing and exciting as it was shared with a post that was captioned, "Some love stories are meant to be… no matter the time, no matter the distance. #BobbyAurRishiKiLoveStory – streaming from 11th Feb."

The official announcement of Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Soon after the official announcement was made, several internet users and well-wishers of the lead stars swamped the comments section with their heartwarming wishes. While many expressed excitement about the show, a section of users congratulated them for the film.

A fan exclaimed, "IM SOOOOO EXCITED I CANT WAIT TO SEE THISSSSSS" and another user wrote, "Arey wah!!! Finally" while a third comment read, "Can't wait for this masterpiece! @vardhanpuri02 never disappoints! "

Directed by Kunal Kohli, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story is presented by Jio Studios. It is backed by The Production Headquarters Ltd and The Indian Scion Production Ltd UK. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Mohaan Nadaar, the film will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from February 11, 2025.

For the unversed, Kaveri Kapur is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Meanwhile, Vardhan Puri, the grandson of the late legendary Amrish Puri. He made his debut in 2019 with the film Ye Saali Aashiqui which was followed by his appearance in movies like Bloody Ishq among others.

In addition to this, Kaveri also has Masoom 2 in the pipeline, a follow-up to her father's directorial debut film, Masoom, released in 1983.