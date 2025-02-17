Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story: Vardhaan Puri reveals how his friendship with Kaveri Kapur blossomed from strangers to ‘very good friends’ on sets

B-town youngster Kaveri Kapur recently made her debut with the OTT movie Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story opposite Vardhan Puri. The two celebs were seen in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story which streamed on Disney+Hotstar on February 11, 2025. In a recent interview, Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan revealed how his friendship blossomed with stranger Kaveri on the sets of the movie. Read on!

Popular actor and the grandson of late actor Amrish Puri, Vardhaan Puri recently spoke about his bond with Kaveri Kapur, the daughter of veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. While talking to Times Now, the Yeh Saali Aashiqui debutant stated that they started off as strangers who knew nothing about each other.

He further stated that while their families worked together, they had no idea about each other. However, as they kept working together, their friendship blossomed. On one fine day, they realized that during the course of the shoot, they had become very good friends who could talk about anything and everything under the sun.

The Bloody Ishq actor continued that even though they realized they are very different personalities; their core values are very similar. He added that as their friendship kept growing, it just became more and more organic to work together. “Our scenes started feeling very believable, very honest. It was an absolutely wonderful feeling to be with a good human being and to work with such a good artist,” he concluded.

After their film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story was released on OTT, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushed over Kapur. The global icon also showered love on her latest song with AR Rahman. After the song Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine from the film was unveiled, PeeCee reposted it on her Instagram Stories.

In her appreciation note, the Citadel actress wrote, “Congratulations on your debut film @kaverikapur (red heart emoji). And what a beautiful song with the amazing @arrahman (sparkles emoji). Lots of love. @shekharkapur @suchitrapublic @kunalkohli @prasoonjoshilive @vardhanpuri02.” Sung and composed by Kaveri Kapur, the track is produced by AR Rahman and written by Prasoon Joshi.

