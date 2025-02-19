Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’s Kaveri Kapur on being pitted against Khushi Kapoor, working with dad Shekhar Kapur in Masoom sequel

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter, Kaveri Kapur, recently stepped into the Hindi film industry with her debut movie, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. On the other hand, Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, made their big-screen debut with the rom-com Loveyapa. In a recent interview, Kapur opened up about being pitted against Kapoor. She also shared her thoughts on working with her father, Shekhar Kapur, in the Masoom sequel. Read on!

In a recent interview, Shekhar Kapur ’s daughter, Kaveri Kapur, shared her thoughts on being compared to Khushi Kapoor as her competition. While speaking to Mid-Day, the young actress stated that she chooses to ignore all the chatter about them competing against each other. “We can all thrive in our own ways in the industry,” she said, adding that when people mix art and competition, it takes the joy out of the art.

Recently, the actress shared the screen with Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhaan Puri , in the entertainer Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story . After showcasing her talent, she is now set to work with her father, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, in her next film. In the same interview, the rising actress admitted to feeling a lot of nervousness. Explaining the reason behind it, she said that the pressure comes from working not only with her father but also with such talented and seasoned actors.

Advertisement

Kaveri added, “I’m quite intimidated. But I’m trying to look at it differently; there is so much to learn from people who are far ahead of you.” She further praised her father, stating that he has a very high emotional intelligence. Moreover, she noted that he captured emotions beautifully in the 1983 film Masoom. She also shared her favorite aspect of her father as a director—his ability to dig deep into human nature and emotions.

Kaveri will soon be working with Shekhar Kapur in the sequel to Masoom, tentatively titled Masoom... The New Generation. The original movie starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, and Urmila Matondkar in key roles.