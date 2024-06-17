Bobby Deol admits he's ‘good cop’ to Aryaman, Dharam; reveals being ‘more scared’ of Sunny Deol as a kid than dad Dharmendra

Bobby Deol’s last appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal put him into the spotlight yet again. The actor has been enjoying long due attention ever since the film’s release. On the other hand, the actor recently talked about his parenting style with his sons-Aryaman and Dharam. In addition to this, he also confessed being “more scared” of his brother Sunny Deol as a kid more than his father and legendary actor Dharmendra.

Bobby Deol reflects on his parenting style

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Bobby Deol spoke extensively about his parenting technique. He shared that he never restricts his kids, and they also never cross their boundaries. He shared that his son always remains in constant touch with him no matter what. “I am the good cop; I just cannot be the other way. Yes I look into things when needed,” he said.

Bobby Deol recalls being more scared of Sunny Deol than his father Dharmendra

The Animal actor was further asked who is that one person kids are ‘most scared’ of in their family. In response to this, Bobby said they used to be scared when they were kids, but now nobody is scared. He admitted to being scared during his childhood.

He articulated his thoughts stating when one gets “mature”, they start realizing their parents’ point of view, which happened to him and his brother too.

He said, “I used to be sh*t scared of my brother. I think I was more scared of him than my dad because he would behave like a dad. But things have changed now. Yes there’s a boundary that you don’t cross, but beyond that I don’t think I have any reasons to be scared of him.”

Bobby Deol's work front

On the professional front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Kanguva alongside Suriya.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Bobby will be next seen playing the role of an antagonist in YRF’s spy universe led by Alia Bhatt.

A source close to the development had also shared with us “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024."

He also has Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut project, Stardom, in the pipeline.

