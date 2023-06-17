Bobby Deol and wife Tania set stage on fire, Dharmendra dances his heart out at Karan Deol's sangeet; WATCH

Karan Deol, the young actor who is the son of senior Bollywood star Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol, is set to enter wedlock soon. As reported earlier, Karan is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in an intimate ceremony which is expected to be held on June 17, in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, the Deol and Acharya families hosted a grand sangeet ceremony to celebrate the young couple's union, and it was attended by many famous Bollywood celebs.

Bobby Deol and Tania set the stage on fire

The inside videos of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony are now going viral on social media, and what caught our eye is the beautiful performance by the groom's Chacha and Chachi, Bobby Deol, and his wife Tania Deol. The much-in-love couple delivered a romantic performance for Bobby's famous song 'Humko Silf Tumse Pyaar Hai' from the 1995-released movie Barsaat, which marked his debut in lead roles. Tania looked stunning in a heavily embroidered yellow lehenga, which she paired with statement Kundan chaandbalis and matching maang tikka. The star wife completed her look with a gajra-clad bun. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, looked handsome as always in an off-white sherwani, which he paired with a matching jacket and pajamas.

Check out Bobby Deol and Tania's performance video, below:

Dharmendra dances his heart out

Later, Karan Deol's grandfather and the legendary actor Dharmendra surprised the audiences at the sangeet event, by dancing his heart out with his grandkids. The Sholay star entertained the audiences by performing for the titular song of his blockbuster film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with groom Karan and his other grandkids. The veteran actor looked handsome as ever in a beige suit, which he paired with a matching shirt and black striped tie. An inside video of Dharmendra's endearing performance is now going viral on social media.

Check out Dharmendra's performance at Karan Deol's sangeet, below:

Other performances

The groom's father Sunny Deol was also seen shaking a leg with the ladies of the family for some of his most famous songs, including 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from the 2001-released blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, at his son's sangeet ceremony. Interestingly, the senior actor who will be next seen in Gadar 2, attended the sangeet of Karan and Drisha in a 'Sardar' look which is similar to his character, Tara Singh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Sangeet: Couple makes heads turn; Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Deol and others reach in style