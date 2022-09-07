Bobby Deol begins new project 'Shlok- The Desi Sherlock'; Filmmaker Kunal Kohli shares a glimpse
Bobby Deol was last seen in the web series Aashram 3.
Bobby Deol is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town. He has worked in movies such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Badal, Race 3, etc. He has been making his fans go gaga over him as he is doing back-to-back projects and proving his versatility. Netizens have called it his 2.0 version. Well, the actor was last seen in Aashram 3 and his avatar was loved by all.
Speaking of which, Bobby Deol is all set with his new project 'Shlok- The Desi Sherlock'. On Wednesday, filmmaker Kunal Kohli announced the new film. He took to Instagram to give a glimpse of it. Bobby Deol stars alongside Ananya Birla in the project. She is the daughter of Aditya Birla Group’s Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla. While sharing the post, Kunal Kohli wrote, "Starting my next film today. Need your love & blessings."
Earlier, Bobby Deol in an interview with Siddharth Kannan spoke about how education is very important for any individual who wishes to enter Bollywood. Bobby feels that if their career in the glam world does not work, then they at least have their degree to do something else. Bobby reveals that his son is studying business management and he wants him to complete his education first before becoming an actor as he has gone through that being a star’s son.
