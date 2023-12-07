Bobby Deol breaks silence on criticism over toxic masculinity in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; here's what he said

Bobby Deol played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. His performance has been well received by everyone as the film continues to achieve massive commercial success. However, it has also faced its fair share of criticism over toxic masculinity. In a recent interview, Bobby opened up about these issues from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bobby Deol spoke about the criticism Animal has received for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. He said, “I am an actor who wants to play characters. I am not out there promoting anything. I do roles which challenge me. What is storytelling? Stories are influenced by what’s happening in our society. It’s just that people don’t want to talk about those things because they want to believe that doesn’t exist. I am just an actor trying to entertain. Box office collections itself says it that people are loving it."

In the same interview, Bobby revealed that he only had to shoot Animal for 15 days. The actor stated that Sandeep Reddy Vanga contacted him and showed him a picture from Celebrity Cricket League, which made him wonder how 'an out of job picture' got him work. He then praised Sandeep and said, "He is a genius. I knew I only had to shoot for 15 days, and I was mute on top of that!"

Animai is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who earlier made films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor among others. It was released on December 1st, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

