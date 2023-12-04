Bobby Deol BREAKS silence on limited screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; here's what he said

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial is soaring high at the box office. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, was released in theaters on December 1. Apart from the storyline and the infectious music, the film has been generating immense buzz around Bobby Deol’s character. His role as the antagonist, Abrar Haque, in the movie had been a great topic of discussion right after the release of the film teaser.

Despite the limited screen space, the actor went on to leave a lasting impression on the audience. In a recent interview, the actor spilled the beans on the same and reflected on him wanting to do more scenes but expressing gratitude to be able to work in Animal.

Bobby Deol reacts to his limited screen time in Animal

In an interview with PTI, Bobby Deol talking about his limited screen time, stated that it’s not the length of the role but the kind of character that has so much substance in it. The actor went on to express his wish to have more scenes, as he stated, “I wish I had more scenes, but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep.”

He continued sharing, “I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realized that there would be so much love, appreciation, and affection. It’s like, wow! It’s amazing.”

Needless to say, Bobby Deol has had a new-found success with Animal, and being overwhelmed by the response, he was seen getting emotional on various occasions.

About Animal

The much-buzzed film Animal is the second directorial venture of Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Kabir Singh. The film was released on December 1 earlier this week in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

The trailer itself suggests that the storyline of the film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship. The film from the first day of its release has soared at the box office and has been generating immense buzz on social media.

