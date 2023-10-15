Bobby Deol calls himself 'big fan' of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; seemingly confirms cannibal theory in Animal

Bobby Deol set the internet abuzz with the release of the teaser for his upcoming film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, the crime drama features Bobby as the antagonist. A fleeting moment in the teaser sparked fan theories, suggesting his character might be a cannibal, given his intense and frightening presence while chewing. In a recent conversation, Bobby seemingly confirmed this theory while discussing his teaser shot. Additionally, he shared his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Bobby Deol on being fan of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

In a recent conversation at the Jagran film festival, Bobby Deol expressed his admiration for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He shared, “I was really happy (doing Animal) because I am a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor. If there's any two actors that I am a big fan of, it's Ranbir and Alia. And they're married to each other.” Bobby confessed to his excitement upon learning that Ranbir would be the lead hero, and that he has always loved his work.

Bobby Deol seemingly confirms cannibal theory while talking about his character in Animal

Bobby Deol, while being cautious not to reveal too much about the movie, expressed his gratitude for being part of Animal and his admiration for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work. Describing the film, he said, “It's an emotional, violent drama with love, romance, and hate. I think it is just going to be one of those kinds of films in which Sandeep brings out different elements in characterization, which is so different from other filmmakers.”

Discussing the viral shot from the recently released teaser, Bobby revealed that he hadn't even seen the monitor during the shoot and shared that the first time he saw it was in the teaser. He admitted to being shocked at seeing himself in that manner.

Bobby Deol continued by sharing that the moment was enjoyable, and he was pleased with the fantastic response, indicating the audience's interest in seeing him in a different light. He expressed, “I look different, and they want to know what I am doing in that shot, but I can't really tell you. I'm definitely eating something in it. Chewing something, I think.” This statement seems to hint at him confirming the speculation that he is portraying a cannibal, as observed in the teaser where he appears shirtless with a knife and chewing something.

Animal is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1.

