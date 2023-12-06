Bobby Deol calls Sunny Deol 'bigger star' than himself; says 'he never lost the self-belief'

Bobby Deol recently opened up on comparisons between his and his brother Sunny Deol's struggles. Bobby heaped praise on Sunny and called him a bigger star than himself.

By Prachurya Nanda
Updated on Dec 06, 2023   |  10:44 PM IST  |  2K
Bobby Deol calls Sunny Deol 'bigger star' than himself; says 'he never lost the self-belief'
Picture courtesy: Bobby Deol Instagram

The Deol family is having an amazing year, with Sunny Deol making a comeback with Gadar 2, Dharmendra shining in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Bobby Deol enjoying the blockbuster success of Animal. Bobby Deol shared his thoughts in a recent interview, discussing the career journeys of his brother Sunny and himself, acknowledging the highs and lows with both emotions and joy. 

Related Story

entertainment

Fighter New Poster OUT: Anil Kapoor exudes good looks as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky; fans react

Bobby Deol on career graph of Sunny Deol and himself

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about whether Sunny Deol's challenges are comparable to his own, Bobby responded, “He was a bigger star than me and he lost it. I was a star, but before I could get any bigger, my career went down. Yes, it is difficult but he never lost the self-belief. He is a very strong man.” 

Calling his brother “the best”, he further mentioned that he has always believed that when people have faith in him and when such kinds of projects come his way, he proves himself, as seen in making a sequel to a film that is 22 years old and breaking records. 

About the Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal 

Animal is a gripping crime thriller featuring skilled actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in demanding roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film delves into a narrative filled with violence and conflicts, possibly stemming from a strained relationship between a father and a son.

Advertisement

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant role, depicting the intricate relationship between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, portrays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the crucial female role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character. 

Bobby Deol's work front

Bobby Deol’s recent works, including Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the web series Aashram, have not only connected well with his fans but have also received praise from critics. He was last featured in Animal and is scheduled to star in the Tamil film Kanuva and the Telugu film Aurangzeb.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol recalls when his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor told him how he proposed to Alia Bhatt

Advertisement
About The Author
Prachurya Nanda

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?
5

Latest Articles