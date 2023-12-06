Bobby Deol calls Sunny Deol 'bigger star' than himself; says 'he never lost the self-belief'

The Deol family is having an amazing year, with Sunny Deol making a comeback with Gadar 2, Dharmendra shining in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Bobby Deol enjoying the blockbuster success of Animal. Bobby Deol shared his thoughts in a recent interview, discussing the career journeys of his brother Sunny and himself, acknowledging the highs and lows with both emotions and joy.

Bobby Deol on career graph of Sunny Deol and himself

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about whether Sunny Deol's challenges are comparable to his own, Bobby responded, “He was a bigger star than me and he lost it. I was a star, but before I could get any bigger, my career went down. Yes, it is difficult but he never lost the self-belief. He is a very strong man.”

Calling his brother “the best”, he further mentioned that he has always believed that when people have faith in him and when such kinds of projects come his way, he proves himself, as seen in making a sequel to a film that is 22 years old and breaking records.

About the Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal

Animal is a gripping crime thriller featuring skilled actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in demanding roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film delves into a narrative filled with violence and conflicts, possibly stemming from a strained relationship between a father and a son.

Advertisement

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant role, depicting the intricate relationship between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, portrays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the crucial female role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

Bobby Deol's work front

Bobby Deol’s recent works, including Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the web series Aashram, have not only connected well with his fans but have also received praise from critics. He was last featured in Animal and is scheduled to star in the Tamil film Kanuva and the Telugu film Aurangzeb.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol recalls when his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor told him how he proposed to Alia Bhatt