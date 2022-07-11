Bobby Deol celebrates 25 years of Gupt with Kajol & team; Says ‘It is the most beautiful moment of my life’

Bobby Deol, who has been basking in the success of Aashram 3 has a big reason to celebrate these days. After all, his 1997 release thriller drama Gupt: The Hidden Truth, which was considered as one of the best thriller movies of all time, has clocked 25 years of release recently. For the uninitiated, Gupt: The Hidden Truth also featured Manisha Koirala, Kajol and Om Puri in the lead. To mark the milestone, the team of Gupt had come together to celebrate the 25 years of Gupt. Bobby Deol has shared a video from the celebrations on social media.

In the video, Bobby looked dapper in his stylish off white t-shirt which he had paired with black trousers and a pair of white sneakers. He was seen hugging co-star Dalip Tahil at the celebratory event and was also seen cutting the cake with Kajol as they screamed the theme music of Gupt. During the media interaction, Bobby was overwhelmed with the love coming his way. He said, “I think it is the most beautiful moment of my life and I will always cherish this moment”. Sharing the video, Bobby wrote, “There is no bigger appreciation than to see your film get such love even after 25 years”.

Take a look at Bobby Deol’s video here:

After winning hearts with his stupendous performance in Aashram 3, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead. The movie will mark Bobby’s first collaboration with Ranbir and he is quite excited about it. In fact, Bobby even called Ranbir as one of the best actors of the new generation.

