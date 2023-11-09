Bobby Deol drops rare PIC of sister Ajeeta with Dharmendra on her birthday; Sunny Deol is all hearts

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Bobby Deol, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture, Animal, shares a deep bond with his father Dharmendra, and sister Ajeeta, and his recent birthday note for her is proof of the same.

As his sister turns a year older today, Bobby Deol shared a heartwarming photograph and penned a birthday note. Dharmendra also wished his daughter while Sunny Deol gave a reaction to his brother’s post. Have a look at it inside.

Bobby Deol wishes sister Ajeeta a happy birthday, Dharmendra reacts by wishing her good health and happiness

Ajeeta is the sister of Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and the daughter of Dharmendra from his first marriage. As she turns a year older, her brother Bobby Deol shared a loving picture of her with legendary actor Dharmendra wherein the father-daughter duo can be seen engaged in a side hug.

As he shared the picture, Bobby also wished her by saying, “Hey Ajeeta happy birthday. Love you most.”

To Bobby Deol’s post, actor Dharmendra also penned a wish and said, “Happy Birthday. Annuan . jeetie raho khush raho sehatmand raho my darling baby (Stay blessed, stay happy, stay healthy my darling baby).” Actor Sunny Deol too responded by dropping red heart emoticons in the comment section of Bobby’s post.

Bobby Deol’s career trajectory

The actor made his debut in 1995 with Barsaat and later featured in films including Soldier, Badal, Apne, and many more. Notably, during his appearance in one of the Koffee With Karan episodes earlier, Bobby had opened up on his low career phase and delved into it at length going into a flashback and recalling the tussle that he witnessed during that period.

Recalling the time when he had no work, Bobby said that he had given up and how he began self-pitying and resorted to alcoholism.

“I started self-pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me?” he said and also mentioned that he began having a pessimistic approach towards everything.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

