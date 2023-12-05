Bobby Deol expresses gratitude for love given to him, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra; says 'God has been kind'

Actor Bobby Deol is enjoying the box office triumph of his recent film, Animal. Since its release on December 1, the fim has become the talk of the town gaining massive popularity among fans. Bobby Deol is grateful for the success that his family members have experienced and appreciates the love they've received. He had anticipated such acceptance and expresses gratitude to both his fans and family. The actor is also excited to be acknowledged for his versatility as an actor and is thrilled to take on diverse roles.

Bobby Deol feels grateful for the all love received by the Deols this year

During a recent interaction with IANS, Bobby Deol revealed that he is amazed by the love the Deol family is receiving, especially with his brother Sunny Deol's success in Gadar 2, his father Dharmendra still getting much love with his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and his own hard work in Animal being highly appreciated. He said, “I feel that God has been really kind to me and my family. My brother's success, my dad, he got so much love and my film came out and it is amazing how much love theDeols are getting. It's just amazing.”

Discussing his physique in Animal, Bobby expressed that it's incredible to feel loved and recognized, and he believes that all the effort he has put in is receiving the appreciation it deserves. He said, “It's amazing to be loved and noticed and I feel that all my hard work is getting all the appreciation. It is not easy to be fit and really you have to put in a lot of hours into fitness so it feels nice that my hard work has paid off.”

Bobby is extremely happy that he is receiving acceptance for the various characters he has been experimenting with. He said, “For an actor it is a win-win situation because you want to play different types of characters and don't want to get stuck with one image. I am excited that they accepted me playing different characters.”

About Animal

The film hit theaters on December 1 and features an impressive cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Bobby.

Significantly, the storyline of Animal explores the troubled relationship between a father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor and a son, portrayed by Ranbir.

