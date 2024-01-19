Bobby Deol feels playing hero is 'boring'; reveals telling Sunny Deol he should 'do something different'

Bobby Deol has garnered considerable attention for his critically acclaimed performances, notably in series like Aashram and, more recently, the crime thriller film Animal. In a recent interview, he addressed whether the early decline of stardom has contributed to shaping the actor he is today. He expressed the belief that portraying the traditional hero role can become monotonous and shared that he often advises his brother, Sunny Deol, to explore different projects.

Bobby Deol opens up on 'star image' and asking Sunny Deol to try something different

In a recent conversation with Man’s World India Magazine, Bobby Deol was asked if he thought that the early decline of stardom has played a role in molding the actor he has become today.

In response, Bobby stated, “Being the star, playing the hero is so boring.” He admitted to observing some of his friends and contemporaries, who are prominent stars, and noticing that they have become confined by their established image.

Bobby shared his perspective on the challenges faced by big stars, explaining that the market often limits their experimentation, the audience may not accept deviations from their expected roles, and this leads to a sense of insecurity, hindering them from trying anything different.

Revealing his conversations with his brother Sunny Deol, Bobby mentioned, “I often tell my brother that bhaiyya you should do something different.” However, Bobby disclosed that Sunny explains to him that breaking away from his strong image is challenging. Bobby thought that Sunny is stuck with his established star persona, saying, “He can’t break out of his star image.”

Reflecting on his own journey, Bobby expressed a sense of gratitude, considering himself fortunate to have had the opportunity to break away from it and explore diverse roles.

About Bobby Deol’s movie Animal

Animal hit theaters on December 1 and achieved substantial box office success. The star-studded cast features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and others. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film centers around the toxic relationship between a father and son, ultimately propelling the latter towards a path of violence.

