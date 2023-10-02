Bobby Deol flaunts chiseled physique in BTS photo from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal's set; fans react

Bobby Deol is all geared up to feature in the highly-anticipated upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The teaser provided insight into Ranbir Kapoor's role in the movie, but it offered only a brief look at Bobby's character. Despite the short 10-second glimpse, the actor captured the hearts of internet users. Now, Bobby Deol has taken to his instagram handle to share a shirtless picture of him.

Bobby Deol shares a shirtless picture of him

Today, on October 2, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle to share a shirtless picture of him with a vintage filter and a background full of trees and wrote, “Shoot life keeping me fit!! #AnimalKaEnemy #BehindTheScenes #Animal #Grind @devsharmaphotography_,” along with a flexed biceps emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

As soon as he dropped the picture, fans flooded his comment section with fire and red heart emojis. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Above Par!!!,” along with fire, hands up, and a red heart emoji. And another user wrote, “What a look @iambobbydeol,” and added a fire emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

About the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and its teaser

The highly anticipated teaser for Animal has been released. It showcases Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna excelling in their roles. The teaser offers a glimpse of a deep father-son relationship. The actors deliver exceptional performances, and the cinematography appears impressive. In addition to the three remarkable actors, the film als features a steller cast including Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva. Importantly, the movie is scheduled for its global release on December 1, 2023.

As mentioned earlier, Ranbir Kapoor is the main character in the movie, and the story is all about the difficult relationship between a father and his son. The seasoned actor Anil Kapoor plays the character named Balbir Singh, who happens to be the father of Ranbir's character in the story. As for Rashmika Mandanna, she's a well-known South Indian actress, and in this film, she plays the lead female role as Geethanjali, who is the wife of the main character.

