Bobby Deol gets mobbed at airport; Animal star patiently poses for selfies with fans-WATCH
Bobby Deol is currently in the news thanks to his performance in Animal. Recently, the actor was surrounded by several fans for selfies outside an airport.
Bobby Deol is currently basking in the amazing reviews of his recent release Animal. In the film, he plays the role of the antagonist which has been well-received. Recently, the actor was spotted outside the airport where he was mobbed by fans. But Bobby's gesture was the highlight of this entire episode as he showed his kind side to his fans.
Bobby Deol is surrounded by fans outside airport
Recently, actor Bobby Deol was spotted as he exited an airport without security. The actor was quickly surrounded by a barrage of fans for selfies and Bobby displayed his humbleness as he waited patiently and clicked pictures with all of them. After a point, Bobby went near his vehicle.
Several users took to the comment section to express their love for Bobby's sweet gesture. While one user dropped multiple heart emojis, another one mentioned his characters name in Animal: "Abrar entry." One fan penned, "Happy to see my Veer @iambobbydeol so happy."
Check out the video!
